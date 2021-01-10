Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Lou Hall, 81, formerly of Nelson County

Mary Lou Hall, 81, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Nelson County to the late William and Allie Downs Parkerson. She was a cafeteria manager for the Spencer County School System for 40 years. She loved her silky terriers and enjoyed carving pumpkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Hall; one sister; and three brothers.

She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Jean (Raymond) Carrothers of Bardstown; two sons, Greg (Joy) Hall and Darrell (Barbara) Hall, both of Taylorsville; one brother, Jerry Wallace (Mary) Parkerson of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Courtney, Jordan, Logan, Jason, Kristy and Amanda; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

