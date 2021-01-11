Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 10-11, 2021
Monday, Jan. 11, 2021
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Melissa Ann Pulliam, 35, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecifed); failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond listed. Booked at 1:06 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021
Susan Michelle Browning, 51, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $415. Booked at 3:36 a.m.
Wesley Stephen Heintz, 27, Boston, manslaughter, second-degree; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 3:35 p.m.
-30-