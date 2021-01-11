Posted by admin

Obituary: Delbert Lee Logsdon, 72, Eastview

Delbert Lee Logsdon, 72, of Eastview, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home. He was born May 19, 1948 in Broadford to his parents, Earl and Liza Webb Logsdon. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. He was a former member of BASS and was an avid outdoorsman and loved to garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leonard Logsdon and Eugene Logsdon; and his father and mother-in-law, Lester and Delora Cook.

Survivors include his wife, Sheila Cook Logsdon; one daughter, Lora McCamish (Jared); one son, Leron Logsdon (Megan); two sisters, Clara Chambers (Alan) and Pernie Whitaker (Rack);

one brother, Winford Logsdon; four grandchildren, Ashley, Cullen, Blake and Seth; one great grandchild, Silas; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Doug Logsdon; and his beagles, Jack and Spot.

The celebration of life is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at White Mills Baptist Church.

Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required to be worn at the church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

