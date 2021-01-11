Posted by admin

Obituary: Wanda J. Hillard, 77, Bardstown

Wanda J. Hillard, 77, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her residence. She was born June 19, 1943, in Carol County. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John McIntyre and Hildred Craig; one daughter, Betty Miller; one brother, Larry Craig; and two sisters, Barbara Maddox and Darlene Craig.

She is survived by her husband, James A. Hillard;

eight children, James Andrew Hillard II, Billy R. (Bree) Tate, Wesley (Lillie) Rowlett, Andrew (Rita) Hillard, Terry (Noel) Hillard, Louis (Doris Peak) Hillard, Billie (Steve) Ballard and Rhonda (Lowell) Anderson; 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chose with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

