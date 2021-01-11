Posted by admin

Obituary: Ann S. Hurst, 84, Bardstown

Ann S. Hurst, 84, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born April 21, 1936, in Louisville. She was the former owner of Hurst Drug Store, Finn Castle Antique Mall, and Hallmark Gift Store. She was a graduate of St. Catherine College, enjoyed reading and traveling with friends and family. She was active and supporter of St. Catherine College, as well as St. Joseph and Bethlehem Schools. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert C. Hurst; one son, John Bernard “Jack” Hurst; her parents, John Bernard and Josephine Spalding Smith; and one sister, Matilda S. “Tillie” Wagener.

She is survived by one daughter, Jo Hurst (Jim) Collins of Denver; three sons, Robert C. Hurst Jr. of Louisville, David (Susan) Hurst, and Matt (Stacy) Hurst, both of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Sarah (Jeremy) Knight, Cate (Logan) Mudd, Brock (Maggie) Hurst, and Haydon Hurst; one great-granddaughter, Anna Catherine Mudd; several nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Quinn.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Jim Graf officiating.

Visitation is private.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph School or Bethlehem High School.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

