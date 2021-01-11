Posted by admin

Obituary: Newt Keesy, 70, Culvertown

Newt Keesy, 70, of Culvertown, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at home quietly with his children by his side. He was born September 9, 1950 in Pennsylvania to the late Robert M. Sr. and Margaret “Marnie” Swank Keesy.

He lived a fulfilling life as a father, grandfather and friend to many. His love of laughter didn’t end with his passing. The “Keesy” laugh will be heard forever in many people’s hearts. He loved spending time with family and friends at the family farm “Newterville” known to many. He loved to listen to old country music and would always try to get you to stay for just “one more.” So many valued his friendship beyond measure. So upon reading this make sure to squeeze a little tighter, love a little longer, and have “one more” for Newt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert M. “Bob” Keesy Jr.

He is survived by one daughter, Kelly Keesy (Mike) Barnes of Hodgenville; one son, Robert Edward “Tuck” (Molly) Keesy of New Haven; one brother, Charles Glenn “Charlie” (Marian) Keesy of Lexington; four grandchildren, Hannah Keesy Barnes, Sarah Margaret Rice, Elijah Newton Barnes, and Robert Edward “Scout” Keesy II; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with Troy Benningfield officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of his arrangements.

