Obituary: Althaire Smith Lucas, 83, Springfield

Althaire Smith Lucas, 83, of Springfield, died at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.

She is survived by one daughter, Sherri Osbourne of Springfield; one son, Donnie Lucas of Bardstown; five sisters, Minnie Faye Smith, Marilyn Watkins, Linda (Mickey) Blandford, Louise (Ray) Lanham and Frances Medley, all of Springfield; three brothers, Thomas Herbert (Bonnie) Smith and Ronnie (Bonnie) Smith, both of Springfield, and J.R. Smith of Lexington; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, and 7-9:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required both at the funeral home and the church. No food or drink will be allowed at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

