Posted by admin

Obituary: Jeffrey William Cecil, 23, New Haven

Jeffrey William Cecil, 23, of New Haven, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 29, 1997, in Louisville. He was an employee of American Mitsuba Corporation in Bardstown and a 2015 graduate of Bardstown High School.

JEFFREY WILLIAM CECIL

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Steven Cecil; his grandparents, Frances Clarene Byard, Samuel Nethaniel Lee Byard and Mary Lou O’Bryan; and his stepgrandfather, Jim Bob Downing.

Survivors include his mother, Charlene Byard Sims of Lexington; one brother, Josh Dillard of Seattle, Wash.; his grandparents, Steve and Brenda Cecil of New Haven and Frankie O’Bryan of New Haven; his girlfriend, Annie Snellen of Bardstown; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in Saint Catherine Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Sam Byard, Cody Losey, Jody O’Bryan, Gage Downs, Thomas Manz, Maverick Losey, Shane St. Claire, Steve Cecil and Wade Byard.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, the funeral home and church occupancy is limited to 50% and food and drink are prohibited.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-