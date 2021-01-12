Posted by admin

Obituary: Anthony ‘Tony’ Fenwick, 53, Louisville

Anthony “Tony” Fenwick, 53, of Louisville, crossed into the presence to the Lord Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, with his beloved mother nearby. He was born Oct. 23, 1967, in Detroit. He was affectionately known by family and friends as Tony. He lived most of his life in Louisville.

He accepted the Lord at an early age and was baptized at Ebeneezer Baptist Church. He was educated in the Louisville Public School system, and while there, showed his athletic ability in football, baseball and basketball. As a man that liked the outdoors from an early age, he enjoyed and was talented during his landscaping career. He had a charismatic and energetic personality and was very much a people person. He met no strangers and could and would talk with anyone. Wherever he lived, those in the neighborhood all seemed to know him and considered him a friend. He was also a person who was very much concerned about his appearance and always presented himself as neat and stylish. Additionally, he liked to be on the go and was up for an adventure. An avid sports fan, he enthusiastically cheered on the Dallas Cowboys and the Louisville Cardinals. But most importantly, he loved his family and was always happy to see them and delighted to hear their accomplishments.

He was preceded in death by two half-siblings, one sister, Simone Fenwick, and one brother, Andre’ Fenwick.

He is survived by his parents, mother and stepfather Anita (Jerry) Key of Bardstown; his father, Charles Fenwick of Louisville; three sisters, Anita (Michael) Bullitt of Louisville, Jerri (Stewart) Churchill of Springfield, and Octavia Key of Louisville; one brother, Derek (Christie) Fenwick of Louisville; six nieces, Natasha, Alexandra, Kaliyah, Anasia, Paulnika, Andrea and Schenell; 10 nephews, Miko, Deshawn, Aaron, Austin, Derek Jr., Andre Jr., Myles, Maxwell, Jaxon and Liam; one aunt, Leslie (Rodney) Ford; and a host of other loving family and friends.

The funeral and visitation are private.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

