Obituary: Mary Catherine Downs Linton, 93, Bardstown

Mary Catherine Downs Linton, 93, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born March 9, 1927, in Bardstown. She was a self-employed seamstress and homemaker, a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and loved all of her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Linton; one sister, Martha Downs Donahue; two brothers, J.L. Downs and Leo Downs; and one granddaughter, Britney Marie Wiser.

She is survived by three children, Charles Ronnie Linton, Cathy Ann Adams, and Susan Marie Downs, all of Bardstown; one brother, Robert Downs; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a niece and several nephews.

The funeral is private with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Graf officiating.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

