Obituary: James Andrew Lydian, 89, Cox’s Creek

James Andrew Lydian, 89, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born Dec. 25, 1931, in Bardstown to the late George Washington and Alice Elizabeth Robinson Lydian. He was a former employee of Heaven Hill Distillery and V.A. Hospital. He loved to fly remote control airplanes and was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Lydian.

He is survived by three sons, James William (Carla) Lydian and Gregory (Wanda) Lydian, both of Louisville, and Phillip A. (Doretta) Lydian of Bardstown; one sister, Mary Alice Montgomery of Bardstown; two sisters-in-laws, Florence Hickman and Mary Emma Lydian, both of Bardstown; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at St. Monica Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the chuch.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

