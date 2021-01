Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christopher Cody Cissell, 31, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 12:27 p.m.

Matthew Steven Simpson, 34, Taylorsville, failure to appear. Bond is $575 cash. Booked at 11:51 a.m.

Jason Ray Dunn, 43, Cox’s Creek, violation of a Kentucky protective order (2 counts). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:17 a.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.