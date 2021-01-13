Posted by admin

Council considering legal action against restauranteur for ongoing HRB violation

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 –– The Bardstown City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to pursue legal action against a city restauranteur who is in violation of an agreement with the city regarding an improperly built exhaust vent.

In September, the council met with Bullitt’s Winery and Bistro owner Ron May regarding his application to keep an exterior exhaust vent installed at the restaurant in 2019 without the approval of the Historic Review Board.

The HRB historically has required restaurants to keep their venting inside the building and exit the roof. May protested that doing so would have a negative impact on the building’s interior.

In September 2020, the city council voted to allow Ron May to keep an improperly installed exhaust vent until he could provide plans to move the vent inside the building. May had a Dec. 31, 2020 deadline to provide those plans to the council or City Hall.

The council members told May they wanted him to open his business, but he needed to follow the rules everyone else has to follow.

At that September meeting, the council agreed to let May operate his business with the ductwork as installed; however May had until Dec. 31, 2020 to bring back to the council his plans to move the ductwork inside the building. The council agreed to give him until May 2021 to have the new exhaust vent installed.

According to City Attorney Audrey Haydon, the city has received nothing from May or his attorney regarding the agreement, and neither of the men have responded to her inquiries.

Following an executive session to discuss possible litigation, the council voted to allow the city attorney to pursue legal action against May’s noncompliance with his earlier agreement with the council.

CITY CABLE PRICE INCREASE. Subscribers of the city’s cable TV system will see the cost of the combined cost of the city’s basic cable and expanded basic cable — channels 2 through 82 — increase by 12.3 percent, a total of $9.95.

The increases are due to the recently renegotiated agreements with a number of cable channels, including the local channels out of Louisville. If new rates are not negotiated, it could mean that the cable system would have to drop that particular channel.

Mayor Dick Heaton noted that the city must renegotiate these agreements every three years. The price increases that stem from the agreements are passed directly on to the cable TV customers.

Cable TV customers will be notified of the increase later this month or next month.

COVID RELIEF PROGRAM, PHASE 3. Aaron Boles, the city’s chief financial officer, reported on the city’s COVID-19 relief program that was designed specifically to helpt businesses affected by Gov. Andy Beshear’s latest shutdown order, including bars, restaurants and gyms.

A total of 30 businesses were approved for grants, including 25 bars/restaurants, and five gyms. The grants varied from $1,000 to $3,000. The grants awarded totaled $76,000, Heaton said.

In other business:

— the council approved extending water and sewer lines to serve an new 776-unit apartment complex planned for Pineview Drive, located off Bloomfield Road.

— the council approved a change order on the city’s new public works building.

— the council approved a change order to cover the additional cost of substituting welded stainless steel piping instead of threaded stainless steel piping in an upgrade project at the city sewer plant.

— the council approved a contract to have HDR conduct a risk and resiliency survey and create an emergency response plan for the city’s water system.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council will next meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

-30-