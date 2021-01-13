Posted by admin

Obituary: Rachel Ann Green, 44, Holy Cross

Rachel Ann Green, 44, of Holy Cross, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. Daughter, sister, aunt, and friend … shel was all these things and so much more! She was a kindhearted, fun loving, adventurous, yet gentle soul. She was loved by all who had the privilege of being a part of her life. She was born Aug. 31, 1976, in Marion County. She was employed as a Medical Records Specialist at Flaget Memorial Hospital with 19 years of service. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Earl “Tommy” Green (Sept. 11, 2020); and one brother, Austin Thomas Green (2014).

Survivors include her mother, Ginger Ford Green of Holy Cross; five sisters, Vivian Fetner (Harold) of Decatur, Ala., Betty Smith of Frankfort, Sara Durbin (Tim) of New Haven, Amy Walls (G.B.) of Bardstown and Ann Green (Derek Porter) of Nashville; four brothers, Steve Green (Karen) and Emmett Green (Rene) both of Holy Cross; Travis Green of Cincinnati and Noel Green of Lancaster; 23 nieces and nephews; and 20 great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are her nephews, Jared Green, Cody Green, Dominic Green, Chris Fetner, Jacob Green, Weston Green, Kyle Raley, Dylan Raley, Lucas Raley and Ryan Durbin; Honorary pallbearers are her infant nephew Harbor Porter and her nieces, Jessica Ward, Megan Updike, Alisha Durbin, Kristina Durbin, Mary Fetner, Lakin Walls, Marly Walls, Kadence Walls, Rowan Walls and Heron Porter.

Donations in Rachel’s memory may go to Water With Blessings, 11714 Main Street, Suite D, Middletown, KY 40243, Attn: Sr. Lorraine Lauter or Casa Ursulina, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, the funeral home and church occupancy is limited to 50% and food and drink are prohibited. The services will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

