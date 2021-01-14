Posted by admin

Obituary: Arthur Walter Borland, 92, Glendale

Arthur Walter Borland, 92, of Glendale, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at his home. He was born March 27, 1928, in Silverton, Ore. to his parents, Arthur Walter Borland, Sr. and Loreta Hazel Hoag Borland. He was a Jehovah’s Witness and was the former owner of Walt’s RVs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Bell Kime Borland; his parents; one sister, Leola Hamness; and one granddaughter, Alicia Milliken.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Dillon and Virginia Blue; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation has been chosen with no visitation or services planned at this time.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

