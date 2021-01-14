Posted by admin

Obituary: Patricia Ann Healey SCN, 84

Patricia Ann Healey SCN, 84, (formerly Sister Helen Daniel) died Jan. 6, 2021, at Nazareth Home in Louisville. She was born in Newburyport, Mass., and was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 61 years.

She served in educational ministries. She served as a sixth grade teacher at St. Joseph School in Bardstown; she taught mathematics at St. John Central High School in Bellaire, Ohio; Presentation Academy in Louisville; Archbishop Williams High in Braintree, Mass.; St. Sebastian Country Day School in Needham, Mass.; and St. Clement High School in Somerville, Mass.

She served her SCN Community in a variety of areas, serving on committees, including as chair of the car committee and in Community Service.

She is survived by her extended family and by her religious community.

She will be buried at 1 p.m. Jan. 19, 2021, in the Nazareth Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The burial prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared.

Memorial donations may go to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Ratterman Funeral Home in Louisville, KY is in charge of arrangements.

