Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Joseph William Hamilton, 42, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police (second-degree) (on foot); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender, first-degree (2 counts); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); parole violation (for technical violation). Bond total is $75,000 cash. Booked at 1:38 a.m.
Elizabeth Gail Ballard, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,037.77 cash. Booked at 7:10 p.m.
Adrian Love Banks, 40, Bardstown, disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 9:19 p.m.
-30-