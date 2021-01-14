Posted by admin

Flaget Memorial honors employees with Daisy, BEE Awards for outstanding care

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 — Flaget Memorial Hospital has announced it latest Daisy and Rose Award recipients for the second and third quarters of 2020.

The Daisy Award is a nationwide program that celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Flaget Memorial Hospital is proud to be a Daisy Award Partner, recognizing a nurse with this special honor every quarter.

In the second quarter, Shay Williams was nominated for the Daisy Award by Flaget Memorial Hospital patients; and in the third quarter, Jenny Parkerson was nominated for the award by her colleagues.

Shay Williams, center, receives the Daisey Award in the second quarter of 2020.

Shay Williams, RN, Emergency Department, of Shepherdsville, was nominated for the Daisy Award by Flaget Memorial patiets, and Jenny Parkerson, RN, Intensive Care Unit/Transitional Care Unit, of Bardstown, was nominated in the third quarter by her colleagues.

“Shay definitely shines with the best,” said one Flaget Memorial Hospital patient. “Her personality and genuine empathy are always on display, and you can tell she loves what she does. She works great with others and does not hesitate to make sure her patients’ needs are met, while providing extraordinary patient care. The medical field could use more nurses like Shay.”

Jenny Parkerson, right, is honored with the Daisy Award for the third quarter of 2020.

“Jenny took the time with a patient that had just received a terminal diagnosis to truly brighten their day,” said one of Parkerson’s colleagues. “She used her personal phone and contacted old friends of the patient to talk with them. She took time to speak with the power of attorney about after-life arrangements and truly helped the family through a tough, tough time. She is a great nurse that goes above and beyond. Her emotional intelligence is outstanding.”

BEE AWARD. Similar to the Daisy Award, the BEE Award is a program that honors Flaget Memorial Hospital’s nursing support staff – patient care assistants, health unit coordinators, transporters and other technicians – who go above and beyond in service, care and compassion.

The BEE Award celebrates unsung heroes who work directly with patients in support of nurses that go Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE).

Leeann O’Bryan was the hospital’s BEE Award winner for the second quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter, Leann O’Bryan, CNA, health unit coordinator, Medical-Surgical, of Bardstown, was nominated for the BEE Award by her colleagues, as well as Flaget Memorial Hospital patients; and in the third quarter, M.E. Ballard, a medical lab technician, Laboratory of Bardstown was nominated by Flaget Memorial Hospital patients.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Leann for quite some time,” said one of O’Bryan’s colleagues. “She always provides exceptional, compassionate care for our patients. Every time I see her, she has a smile on her face, is always working hard, goes the extra mile and never complains.”

M.E. Ballard received the BEE Award for the third quarter of 2020.

“M.E. is very professional,” said one Flaget Memorial Hospital patient. “She is personal, always has a smile on her face and a great attitude.”

The Daisy Award winners received a certificate, Daisy Award pin and a hand-carved stone sculpture. The BEE Award winners were honored with a certificate and a BEE Award pin.

ABOUT FLAGET. Flaget Memorial Hospital, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, is a 52-bed facility located in Bardstown, KY. Established in 1951 by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, the facility serves residents of Nelson, Hardin, Marion, Washington, Spencer, Bullitt and LaRue counties. The facility is also home to Nelson County’s first full-service cancer center.

