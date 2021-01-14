Posted by admin

Obituary: Marian Cunningham, 86, Bardstown

Marian Cunningham, 86, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Signature Health at Colonial. She was born October 7, 1934, in Louisville and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Cunningham; one daughter, Shelia Cunningham; her parents, John and Marry Carrier; two sisters, Doris Marilla and Mabel Reed; and three brothers, John Carrier Jr., Jim Carrier, and Wayne Carrier.

She is survived by one daughter, Sherron Cunningham.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-