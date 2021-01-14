Posted by admin

Obituary: Pauline Marie Bowling Mudd, 93, Lebanon

Pauline Marie Bowling Mudd, 93, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home. She was born Dec. 17, 1927, in New Haven. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Joseph Victor Mudd Sr. (June 19, 2017); one daughter, Mary Ann O’Daniel (Feb. 22, 2019); her parents, Anthony Virgil Bowling (Dec. 30, 1966) and Gertrude Boone Bowling (Dec. 30, 1932); her stepmother, Edith Boone Bowling (Sept. 23, 1996), who helped raise her and her four siblings after their mother’s death at the age of 32; one sister, Josephine Clark; and two brothers, George Bowling and Al Bowling.

Survivors include one daughter, Nancy (Wendell) Luckett of Lebanon; nine sons, Vic Mudd of Lexington, Pat (Donna) Mudd of Springfield, Tony Mudd of Louisville, Dennis Mudd of Nicholasville, Kenny Mudd of Versailles, Richard (Glenda) Mudd of Biloxi, Miss., John (Char) Mudd, Tommy Mudd, and Mark Mudd of Lexington; one sister, Gertie Bowling of Louisville; one son-in-law, Robert “Bob” O’Daniel of Lebanon; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at St. Charles Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Bosley Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. with Deacon Joe Dant officiating.

Due to COVID-19 the funeral home is limited to 50% capacity. Facemasks are required to enter the facilities. Food and drinks are prohibited at this time.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

