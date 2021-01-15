Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 14-15, 2021
Friday, Jan. 15, 2021
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Carrie Denise Thompson, 30, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 12:04 a.m.
Ben Thomas Nalley, 25, Mount Eden, failure to appear (3 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 12:07 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021
Joseph Murphy Buckman, 41, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 9:33 a.m.
Joseph Lee Tinnell, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts); theft of mail matter; criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree); theft of identity of another without consent (2 counts); burglarly, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000 (2 counts); persistent felony offender, first-degree; criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $25,000. Booked at 1:59 p.m.
Justin Creed Rowlett, 25, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:06 p.m.