Obituary: Kenneth Ray ‘Pete’ Mattingly, 78, Bardstown

Kenneth Ray “Pete” Mattingly, 78, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 11, 1942, in Bardstown to the late Robert Jasper and Edith Mae Browning Mattingly. The was a member of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Margaret Lowry and Mary Catherine Case.

He is survived by two sisters, Shirley (Jimbo) Hopper of Cox’s Creek and Mary Elaine (Ben Harley) Smith of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with his nephew Deacon James Hopper officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30-noon Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

