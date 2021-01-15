Posted by admin

Obituary: Marcella C. Hay, 57, Bardstown

Marcella C. Hay, 57, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday January 12, 2021 in Bardstown. She was born in Elizabethtown.

MARCELLA C. HAY

She is survived by her parents, Cecil Hay of Big Clifty and Louise V. Hay of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Mandy Duvall, Trisha Hay and Tasha Hay, all of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Shirley Stillwell of Eastview and Karen Curtsinger of Bardstown; two brothers, Gerald Hay of Eastview and Marshall Hay of Big Clifty; her companion, Troy Hicks of Bardstown; and eight grandchildren.

The funeral was 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Manakee Funeral Home of Elizabethtown with Rev. Marvin Dobson officiating. Burial is in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery.

The Manakee Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

-30-