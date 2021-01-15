Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Ellen Logsdon, 90, formerly of Boston

Mary Ellen Logsdon, 90, of Cecilia, formerly of Boston, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield. She was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Bullitt County to her parents, Lee and Bessie Mae Carr McCubbins. She was a member of the Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Kenneth McCubbins, Bill McCubbins and Tommy McCubbins.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Logsdon; one daughter, Minnie Summitt (Paul); one brother, Pat McCubbins; two sisters, Shirley “Boogie” Waters and Betty Burba; two grandchildren, Missy Hatfield and Joey Summitt (Jamie); eight great-grandchildren, Bridgett Eden (Shane), Ashley Summitt, Lexi Summitt, Montana Hatfield, Landon Seymour, Ilaina Acosta, Leona Acosta and Liam French; and three great-great-grandchildren, Kora Eden, Kaden Eden and Xavier Jimenez.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Tina Lord officiating. Burial is in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

