Posted by admin

Obituary: Margaret Ann Railey Hocker, 67, Bardstown

Margaret Ann Railey Hocker, 67, of Bardstown, formerly of Springfield, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born in Lebanon on Dec. 3, 1953, to Alfonzo and Martha Nell Porter Railey. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a graduate of Eastern High School and a CNA at Landmark of Bardstown.

MARGARET ANN RAILEY HOCKER

She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Nell Railey (Oct. 15, 2006).

Survivors include one daughter, Jennifer Hocker of Bardstown; two sons, James Hocker (Monequtia) and Anthony Hocker of Bloomfield; seven grandchildren; her father, Alfonzo Railey of Springfield; three sisters, Mary Virginia Railey Clack , Elizabeth Ann Railey and Mary Stella Railey, all of Bardstown; and one brother, Joseph Alfonzo Railey (Kathy) of Louisville.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Edmund Ditton officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral services with her cremains buried at the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-