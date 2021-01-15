Posted by admin

Obituary: Stephen Eugene Delk, 71, of Elizabethtown,

Stephen Eugene Delk, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Grayson Manor in Leitchfield. He was born Nov. 14, 1949, in Louisville to his parents, Raymond and Eunice Joan Pence Delk. He grew up in Big Clifty, helping his dad at his gas station. He graduated from St. Paul School in Big Clifty. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was in the pool and spa business for many years in the Elizabethtown area. He attended White Mills Baptist Church.

STEPHEN EUGENE DELK

He was preceded in death by his parents and Dakota Ritchie.

Survivors include one sister, Suzie Delk-Booth (Bobby); one niece, Clarisa Booth; his best friend, Christy Hunt and her family, Darrin and Hallie Polston, Hayden, Mason, Carson, Stefany Myers and his best little buddy, Preston Myers and Lindsey, Jeremy and Shelby McKenzie.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Bruce Underhill officiating. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 and after 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-