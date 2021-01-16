Posted by admin

Obituary: Henry Edward ‘Monkey’ Downs, 88, New Haven

Henry Edward “Monkey” Downs, 88, of New Haven, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his home in New Haven. He was born July 5, 1932 in Stiles to the late Harvey Lee and Mary L. DeMar Downs. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from G.E. Appliance Park with 39 plus years of service. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, one grandson, Aidan Groves; one brother, Leo Downs; and four sisters, Agnes Nalley, Edna Baxter, Margarete O’Bryan and Rena Perkins.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Joyce (Betty) Mattingly Downs; three sons, James Edward (Polly) Downs of Tenn., Joseph Timothy (Gail) Downs and Francis Stephen Downs, both of New Haven; one sister Theresa O’Bryan of Louisville; one brother, David Downs of Mount Washington; five grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Scott Wimsett, the Rev. Troy Overton and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, and after 9 a.m. in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven, with a 4 p.m. prayer service with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

