Obituary: Estelle ‘Ed’ Darleen Biery, 78, Lebanon Junction

Estelle “Ed” Darleen Biery, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. She was born March 14, 1942, in Louisville to her parents, John Willard Clark, Sr. and Lottie Agnes Teague. She was a Baptist by faith and had many careers in her life she was proud of. She was former security for Brown Foreman Distillery, the first female volunteer firefighter for the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, a health educator for the American Red Cross, a former Bullitt County EMT, U.S. extradition officer and professional clown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Barbara Jean Burkhart.

Survivors include three daughters, Wendy Mann, Winena Dennis (Danny) and Winette Korfhage (Jim); one brother, John Diamond; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19,2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.

