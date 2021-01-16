Posted by admin

Obituary: Bill Hutchins, 55, Bardstown

Bill Hutchins, 55, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born July 24, 1965, in Louisville. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville Law School. He was an attorney and owner of Hutchins Law, PLLC. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, and enjoyed his years as a Boy Scout parent.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William T. and Joan L. Hutchins.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Tracy Shelburne Hutchins; one daughter, Ellen Hutchins of Bardstown; one son, Will Hutchins of Bardstown; one sister, Tina Jewell all of Bardstown; one brother, Tony (Susan) Hutchins of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with a private graveside service in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations go to Lincoln Trail Behavioral Health System or American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

