Mayor Dick Heaton provides weekly COVID-19 update from Bardstown City Hall

Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton provides an end-of-week COVID-19 update from his office at Bardstown City Hall. Heaton’s office releases these video updates each week for the benefit of the Bardstown community.

