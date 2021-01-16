Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

Joshua Dylan Hamilton, 26, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 1:29 p.m.

Oscar Smelyn Deras-Borjas, 25, Bardstown, reckless driving; no registration; no insurance; license to be in possession. No bond listed. Booked at 1:46 p.m.

Sarah Louis Stone, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 7:27 p.m.

Brandon Ray Wilson, 31, Cox’s Creek, alcohol intoxication in a public place.. No bond listed. Booked at 8:05 p.m.

Jimmy Wayne Hill, 27, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $2,500. Booked at 8:22 p.m.

