City garbage pick-up delayed one day due to Martin Lurther King Jr. holiday

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 — Garbage routes in the City of Bardstown will run one day late next week due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

City residents are asked to have their cans curbside by 7 a.m. each morning for garbage pickup.

COUNTY GARBAGE. Garbage collection routes in the county will run as regularly scheduled next week.

CITY HALL CLOSED. Bardstown City Hall will also be closed Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Banks, state and federal offices will also be closed, and there will be no mail delivery Monday.

