2021 bulky item postcard may confuse residents which area will be serviced first

The 2021 bulky item pickup schedule postcard — enclosed in resident’s latest Salt River Electric bills — may confuse residents because the phase numbers do not match the order the areas will be picked up. Click to enlarge.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, 11 a.m. — The county’s free landfill passes and the postcard showing the 2021 bulky item pickup schedule will be found in your current Salt River Electric bill. The bills began arriving this week.

But if you look quickly at the bulky item pickup schedule, you may end up confused as to the order the three areas will be picked up when bulky item begins later next month.

The postcard has the dates for each area correct — the first area that will be picked up is the western part of Nelson County, all areas west of US31E and north of the Bluegrass Parkway, which will begin on Feb. 22, 2021. The last part of the county will be those areas east of Louisville Road and east of KY 49, Loretto Road, starting March 22, 2021.

The confusion may come from the way the three phases of the pickup are numbered.

The 2020 bulky item pickup map is identical to this year’s map. The order the areas serviced for 2021 will be the reverse of 2020 and years past. Click to enlarge.

Unlike previous years, the postcard phase numbers do not indicate the order in which the areas will be picked up. If you glance at the bulky item pickup map, it looks like the pickup begins — as in years past — with Phase 1. However, going by the dates for each area’s pickup, the actual pickup order is indeed reverse of previous years — Phase 3 first, Phase 2 second, and Phase 1 the last.

In December, Nelson Fiscal Court voted to reverse the order that the three areas were picked up. Gary Coulter, the 2nd District magistrate, lobbied the court to change the order because his district was picked up as part of Phase 1.

Coulter asked for the change because residents in the first area had to get their items out to the roadside during a period of frequent bad weather and snow. Coulter asked the court to reverse the order so his district could be picked up last, in March. The order hadn’t been changed in many years.

In a text message Saturday morning, Judge Executive Dean Watts noted that the postcard may confuse people at first. The dates on the postcard are correct, regardless of the numbering of the pickup phases.

RESIDENTS CAN TAKE ITEMS TO LANDFILL. During the bulky item pickup period, county residents may load up their bulky items and haul them to the landfill at no charge. County regulations require all loads to be covered securely. The county landfill is located at 1025 Airport Road.

BULKY ITEM RULES. The pickup is intended only for bulky items, not regular household garbage.

Residents are limited to setting out 8 tires per household. Additional tires and large construction/tractor tires will require an additional handling fee.

Batteries may be set out next to tires. No wood or brush will be picked up. Metal and appliances should also be grouped together.

No paints or liquids will be picked up.

The pickup does not include the areas inside cities of Bardstown, Bloomfield and New Haven.

