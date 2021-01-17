Posted by admin

Obituary: Randy Gordon Lovvorn, 68, Cox’s Creek

Randy Gordon Lovvorn, 68, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Baptist East Health in Louisville. He was born Dec. 25, 1952, in Shelbyville, Tenn., to the late Herman and Lathrews Presley Lovvorn. He was a self-employed contractor with a passion for working on Harley Davidsons, cars and computers. He attended Nelson County Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Lovvorn and Timmy Lovvorn.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Peoples Lovvorn; one daughter, Jennifer Lovvorn of Louisville; one son, Jason Lovvorn of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Steve (Lesa) Lovvorn of Manchester, Tenn.; and six grandchildren.

The funeral and visitation will be at Feldhaus Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Tenn.

Local arrangements are by the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

-30-