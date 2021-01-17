Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

Michael Travis Nalley, 44, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; resisting arrest; wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer). No bond listed. Booked at 2:29 a.m.

