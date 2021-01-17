Posted by admin

Obituary: Martha Lee Weber, 87, Bardstown

Martha Lee Weber, 87, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her residence. She was the youngest of eight children. She was born on May 25, 1933 to Etta Pearl and Benjamin Franklin Wright.

She loved her family with her whole heart but the last 14 years of her life were filled with the love and companionship of her best friend and proclaimed angel dog, Polly. She was a former CNA where she worked at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital before retiring after 47 years. Many friendships were created during her time there. She loved her home and loved planting and growing flowers. Anything that grew in her yard was a flower, she never saw weeds. She had a full life and was proud of her children. Her greatest desire was for all of her family to love and give their heart to Jesus. It was important to her to say this and pray this everyday. She knew there were already a host of family waiting as God called her home, and she prayed for peace and assurance that the rest of her family would be ready when they too would be called.

Her siblings Earl, Ray, Myrtle, Ruby, Betty, Gladys and Mary all preceded her in death. She was married at a young age to Hubert Powell and their children Mitch, Alice (Gary), Brenda and Rosie (Mike) all survive her. At the age of 23 she met and married Harry Greenwell and his three children, Billy, Nancy and Danny (Gin). Billy preceded her death. From her marriage to Harry there are two surviving children, Carol and David (Kathy). Harry preceded her in death in 1985. Later in her life she was married to Leon Dave Weber who preceded her in death in 2016. From a total of 9 children there are many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren that love and will miss her.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Willis officiating. Burial is in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

