Nelson Circuit Court Divorces — December 2020

The following marriage dissolutions have been recorded in the Nelson Circuit Clerk’s office during the month of December 2020. This information is public record.

Deirdre Renie Pugh, 56, Cox’s Creek, and Steven Lee Pugh Sr., 65, Cox’s Creek. Married 23 years. Divorce final Nov. 20, 2020.

Gary Allen Goble, 54, Springfield, and Donna Charlotte Goble, 55, Springfield. Married 36 years. Divorce final Dec. 4, 2020.

Shalonda Renee White (maiden name restored), 36, Columbia, and Champ Allan Watkins, 38, Bardstown. Married 7 years. Divorce final Dec. 9, 2020.

Paul Raphael Dymun, 27, Bardstown, and Erika Nicole Ballard (maiden name restored), 25, Bardstown. Married 6 years. Divorce final Dec. 10, 2020.

Shannon Renee Rice, 40, Cox’s Creek, and Michael Chad Rice, 40, Cox’s Creek. Married 13 years. Divorce final Dec. 11, 2020.

Veronica Lynn Pannell (maiden name restored), 46, Bardstown, and Christopher Dorian Webb, 44, Louisville. Married 1 year. Divorce final Dec. 11, 2020.

Michael C. Burgan, 36, Bardstown, and Amy M. Burgan, 41, Bardstown. Married 6 years, 3 months. Divorce final Dec. 15, 2020.

Shanna M. Brussell (maiden name restored), 32, Bardstown, and Eric A. Chesire, 32, New Haven. Married 10 years, 3 months. Divorce final Dec. 15, 2020.

Amanda Danielle Hite, 37, Bardstown, and Michael Scott Hite, 27, Bardstown. Married 9 years, 3 months. Divorce final Dec. 15, 2020.

John Wesley Blandford, 28, Bloomfield, and Alexandria Danielle Oliver, 28, Bloomfield. Married 3 years, 4 months. Divorce final Dec. 17, 2020.

Ashley Lynn Monroe (maiden name restored), 19, Louisville, and Eric Isaac Sharp, 22, Cox’s Creek. Married 2 years, 2 months. Divorce final Dec. 23, 2020.

Larry Ray Coombs Sr., 51, Bardstown, and Casey Leann Price (previous name restored), 36, Bardstown. Married 6 years, 10 months. Divorce final Dec. 29, 2020.

Anthony McGee Bartley, 30, Taylorsville, and Ashley Elizabeth Miles (maiden name restored), 30, Taylorsville. Married 6 years, 6 months. Divorce final Dec. 30, 2020.

Michael Josh Smith, 39, New Haven, and Amanda Renee Smith, 33, New Haven. Married 5 years, 2 months. Divorce final Dec. 30, 2020.

