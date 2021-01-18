Posted by admin

Obituary: Leslie S. Taylor, 78, Mount Washington

Leslie S. Taylor, 78, of Mount Washington, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Feb. 6, 1942, in New Haven to Chester and Mary Taylor. He was retired from Salt River Electric, where he worked for nearly 40 years. He was a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where he served in many capacities and was active in the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered for the Red Cross for many years, teaching hundreds lifesaving skills and earned accolades for his service. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved his family, gardening, “working” in his building, and Kentucky Wildcats basketball.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff who cared for Les over the last several years at Elmcroft, Mt. Washington, Westminister Terrace, Park Louisville, Baptist Health Pallative Care, and Hosparus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and love of his life for more than 50 years, Anna Hagan Taylor; his in-laws, Everett and Ethel Hagan; one sister, Joyce (Jim) Pyle; one brother, Othel Taylor; three brothers-in-law, Leo Hagan, Johnny Hagan and Leland Boone and his beloved grand-dogs, Casey, Lucy, and Bear.

Left to cherish his memory are two children, Mike Taylor and Carol Monheimer (Ed); one sister, Celeste Williamson (Sam); one brother, Stephen Taylor (Tobee); two sisters-in-law, Shirley Boone and Betty Smith (Danny); one grandson, Edward Monheimer (Katie), who gifted Les and Ann with adored great-grand-daughters, Bailey and Hannah; one former daughter-in-law, Julie Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the Kentucky Humane Society.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

