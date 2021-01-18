Posted by admin

Obituary: Theresa Marie Moore Hutchins, 67

Theresa Marie Moore Hutchins, 67, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. She was born June 11, 1953, in Bardstown to the late Arville Dee and Mary Beatrice Auberry Moore. Being a mother was the most important career Theresa had. She taught her children the value of hard work, a fierce commitment to family, and passed on a love for all creatures big and small and a passion for being outdoors. These values are being passed on to her grandchildren.

She carried an outer beauty that was matched and exceeded only by her inner beauty. Her passion for animals and helping others led her to work training and caring for horses, as a Veterinary Lab Technician, a home health aide and a dog groomer. She was a substitute bus driver, ran the press at a sewing factory and worked in furniture sales and retired from Walmart.

She left a lasting impact on the community by volunteering for Cub Scouts, 4-H and the Nelson County Humane Society. After receiving a diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer’s , she embraced the opportunity to participate in a 18-month medical study with the Sanders Brown Center on Aging, saying that although it may not help her, her participation would help others.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Howard (Pete) Moore and James Arville Dee Moore, Jr.; her foster parents, Edward and Marilyn Sansbury; and one foster sister, Victoria Sansbury.

She is survived by five children, Sharon Hester, Clint (Megan) Hutchins, Danielle (Jason) Hagler, Calvin (Casey) Hutchins and Ashley (Stephen) Crepps; siblings, Mary Ann Malluzzo, Frankie Lee Moore (Walther), Mary Sherard, Paula and Davie Clayton, Jeff and Susan Sansbury, and Mark and Sandi Sansbury, all of Louisville, Margie Cross of Bardstown, John Theodore (Mike) Moore and May Pearl Taylor of Springfield, Daniel Dee Moore (Sipes) and Gregg and Elaine Sansbury all of Phoenix, Chuck and Elaine Sansbury of Staten Island, N.Y., and Blake Sansbury of Cincinnati; and 10 grandchildren, Dalton Hutchins, Jaclyn Hutchins, Hannah Fields, Emmy Lou Crepps, Josie Crepps, Lucy Crepps, Annie Crepps, Charlie Crepps (due in April), Lillian Hagler and Finley Hutchins (due in April).

The Mass of Christian Burial is private at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. The family is asking that everyone adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

The family requests expressions of sympathy go to Network for Good, Alzheimers disease research fund Sanders Brown Center on Aging, or the Nelson County Humane Society.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.

