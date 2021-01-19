Posted by admin

Obituary: Bobby Karl Bow, 65, Cox’s Creek

Bobby Karl Bow, 65, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his home. He was a native of Glendale, a graduate of the University of Louisville and a Cardinal sports fan. He was a plumbing instructor at ECTC and a member of the Rineyville Optimist Club. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

BOBBY KARL BOW

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Betty Orr Bow.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kimberly Samuels Bow; one daughter, Jaidyn Bow; four sons, Coby Bow, Braedon (Kelsey) Bow, Cameron (Amy) Bow and Landon Bow; one stepdaughter, Ashley (Richard) Workman; one stepson, Lee (Kellie) Samuels; two sisters, Barbara (Don) Washer and Sherry (Gary) DeGoursey; two brothers, Randy (Carolyn) Bow and Ronnie (Dorita) Bow; 12 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Joe Nail and C. Grant Logsdon officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Rineyville Optimist Club or your local Humane Society.

The Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown are in charge of arrangements.

-30-