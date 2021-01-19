Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

James Hillary O’Bryan, 61, New Hope, strangulation, first-degree; assault, second-degree (domestic violence); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:46 a.m.

Nicholas Erin Stone, 32, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 9:46 a.m.

Bonnie Sue Johnson, 34, Nicholasville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; assault, third-degree (police or probation officer); license to be in possession; resisting arrest. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:51 a.m.

Kyle Eli Justice, 25, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 7:20 p.m.

Steven Glenn Cecil, 43, New Haven, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 grams or more methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance card; no seat belt. No bond listed. Booked at 11:25 p.m.

