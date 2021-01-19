Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Ryan Vittitow, 88

Mary Ryan Vittitow, 88, died Jan. 18, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving children. She was one of the sweetest, dignified, elegant, and beautiful ladies that you could ever meet. She loved quilting, playing cards, and games. She was an avid reader and loved to watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. But what she loved most was spending time with her children, her grandchildren, and her siblings. She had an enormous amount of love in her heart for each one of them and this love was completely unconditional. She was the only person that had six children that everyone of them thought they were her favorite.

Her obituary portrait oil painting is by her granddaughter, Olivia Vittitow.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Joe and Mable Ryan; her loving husband, James “Ernest” Vittitow; one son, Christopher Ryan Spalding; two sisters, Emma O’Bryan and Lois Fogle; two brothers, Bill Ryan and Sam Ryan; one granddaughter, Stacy Jean Holbert; and one grandson, Christopher Ryan Spalding.

She is survived by three daughters, Peggy Boone, Phyllis (Fred) Limbocker, and Julie Wilkerson; three sons, Jimmy (Julie) Vittitow, David (Pat) Vittitow, and Bruce (Jill) Vittitow; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

The funeral is being held for immediate family due to COVID-19.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

