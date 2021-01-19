Posted by admin

Obituary: Jason Troy Williams, 50, Cox’s Creek

Jason Troy Williams, 50, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 13, 1970, in Louisville to the late James Williams and Brenda Mae Hardin. He was a former employee of a used tire shop in Cox’s Creek. He loved spending time outdoors and camping. He was also a big UofL fan and never missed a chance to cheer on the Cards.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers; James Williams Jr. and George Wesley Williams.

He is survived by two sisters, Joyce Proctor (Anthony) of Cox’s Creek and Mary Darst (Tony) of Bardstown; two brothers, Warren Price (Dana) of Shelbyville and Danny Williams of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

