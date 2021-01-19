Posted by admin

Obituary: William Richard ‘Hoppy’ Hood, 90, Mooresville

William Richard “Hoppy” Hood, 90, of the Mooresville in Washington County, died at 4:24 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Chaplin. He was a native of Washington County, born June 23, 1930 ,to the late Hollis and Artie Mae Curtsinger Hood. He was a member of the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy and a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Myrna Lawson (May 7, 2015) and two brothers, Charles Hood (April 18, 1934) and Joseph Marshall “Joe” Hood (Nov. 17, 2016).

Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Essie Bobblett Hood; two daughters, Barbara Monroe (Darrell) of Chaplin and Kay Holt (Jackie) of Bloomfield; three grandchildren, Chad Monroe (Cheri) of Bloomfield, Wesley Monroe (Janice) of Elizabethtown and Jacquelyn Cornell (Darren) of Elk Creek; eight great-grandchildren, Chris, Mallory, Sara, Ruby, Jacob, Cierra and Lukus Monroe and John Tyler Steele; one great-great grandson, Gabriel; and a special caretaker, Lou Drury.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Willisburg Church of God Of Prophecy with the Rev. Keith Creech, the church pastor, officiating. Burial is in the Brush Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the church.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Monroe, Wesley Monroe, Chris Monroe, Jacob Monroe, Lukus Monroe and John Tyler Steele.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

