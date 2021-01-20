Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Michael Jawn Edwards, 40, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of marijuana; failure to appear. Bond is $9,500 cash only. Booked at 12:21 p.m.

Joshua Carter Neal, 43, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; assault, third-degree, police officer or parole officer. Bond is $1,000. Booked at 3:10 p.m.

Anthony Quinn Lewis, 57, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed Booked at 6:03 p.m.

-30-