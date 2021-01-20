Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Lance ‘Robbie’ Allen Sr., 58, formerly of Bardstown

Robert Lance “Robbie” Allen Sr., 58, of Cincinnati, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. He was a resident of Beechwood Home in Cincinnati. He was born July 16, 1962, in Bardstown. He was a retired dedicated truck driver, a graduate of Bardstown High School and attended Western Kentucky. University. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church of Bardstown, First Baptist Church of Bardstown, First Baptist Church of Springfield, and Greater Liberty Baptist Church in Madisonville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Samuel and Ann Elizabeth Logan Allen.

He is survived by three daughters, Caress Allen, Ciera Allen and Caresha Allen; two sons, Damarea Smith and Robert “Lance” Allen Jr.; two sisters, Kathleen “Kathy” (Rob) Garrison and Theresa Allen; five brothers, William “Bill” (Joline) Allen, Terrance “Terry” (Daisy) Allen, Michael Allen, Richard “Woody” (Michelle)Allen, and Steven “DeDe” (Melissa) Allen; six grandchildren, Damara Smith “D.J.” Jr., Ja’Haziah Smith, Raniyah Cooper, Randi Cooper, Kari Barber and Nayla Williams; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is private with the Rev. Michael Smith officiating with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

