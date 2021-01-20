Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail health depart. taking COVID vaccination sign-ups on Wednesday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2020 — The Lincoln Trail District Health Department will begin taking online Phase 1B registrations Wednesday for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination for individuals who live in Nelson, Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Meade and Washington counties.

Individuals eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1A and 1B include healthcare workers, first responders, and adults age 70 and older.

The state has coordinated vaccination efforts for K-12 school personnel–these plans have been shared with school leadership across Kentucky. LTDHD does not have an active role in vaccinating this workforce.

Populations in Phases 1A and 1B should visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department website at www.ltdhd.org from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, to schedule an appointment.

Individuals without internet access can call (270) 769-1601 on Wednesday and press option #1 to receive help with scheduling.

Appointments are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis, dependent on vaccine supply.

Once all the appointment slots are taken, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 for information on additional vaccination sites that will be available in February.

Individuals must comply with their scheduled appointment time; arriving at the vaccination site too early or too late will cause delays.

Individuals should remain in their vehicle and be ready to show proof of identity, age, and residency. You may be turned away if you arrive outside of your appointment time or lack proper identification.

-30-