Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

Bryan Hutchins, 41, Bardstown, failure to appear; operating on a suspended license; possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $420. Booked at 12:53 a.m.

Joseph Devin Cahoe, 30, Willisburg, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal taking a deer or wild turkey; entering on land to shoot/hunt/fish/trap without consent; resident hunting/trapping without license or permit; failure to appear. Bond total is $12,500. Booked at 3:33 p.m.

Nathaniel Francis Mosgrove, 25, Springfield, cirminal trespassing, third-degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 8:44 p.m.

-30-