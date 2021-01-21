Posted by admin

Obituary: James H. ‘Buddy’ Breeden, 86, Bardstown

James H. “Buddy” Breeden, 86, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 15, 1934, in Nelson County and retired from Barton Distillery.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Breeden; his parents, Hubert and Mildred Breeden; two sisters, Caroline Breeden Trent and Sissy Breeden Goodpaster; two brothers, Hubert Russell Breeden Jr. and Ivo Mudd Sr.; and one granddaughter, LaDonna Cook.

He is survived by two daughters, Pat (Terry) Foster of Springfield and Donna (Roger) Ballard of Bardstown; two sons, Jimmy (Liz) Breeden of Cox’s Creek and David Breeden of Bardstown; three sisters, Millie (Gary) Bowman, Peggy Borland, and Debbie (William “Bees”) Ingram, all of Cox’s Creek; three brothers, Bill (Doris) Breeden and Gary Wayne (Marlene) Breeden, both of Bardstown, and John Breeden of Cox’s Creek; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

