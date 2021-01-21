Posted by admin

Obituary: William Russell ‘Buddy’ Clark, Sr., 66, formerly of Bardstown

William Russell “Buddy” Clark, Sr., 66, husband of Leshia Rainwater-Clark, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. He was born Dec. 13, 1954, in Bardstown, Kentucky to the late William C. Clark, Sr. and Gladys Watson Clark. He was a member of White Sulphur Baptist Church, and was employed with Toyota Motor Manufacturing on their Special Projects Team. He was a skilled iron fabricator and worked in construction. He loved hunting and golf, and loved to help people.

WILLIAM RUSSELL “BUDDY” CLARK

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Chester “Bill” Clark Jr. and Charles “Chucky” Watson Clark.

He is survived by six children, Susan Lee Clark Miller (Jacob), William Russell Clark Jr., Amber Rainwater Pratt (Stephen), Brittany Rainwater Hampton (Phillip), Veronica Rainwater, and Chelby Rainwater; five sisters, Jeanette McBride (Rodger), Brenda Snelling (Jerry), Diania Cecil (Vincent), Gail Brothers (Mickey), and Bonnie Johnson (Harold); two brothers, Pete Clark (Shelby) and John Clark; three grandchildren, Brooke Cooper, Kaleb Miller and Cody Clark; many nieces, nephews and friends; and his godson, Rodger McBride Jr.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor John Cravens officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation for family and friends is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 West Main St., in Georgetown.

Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.

The Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-